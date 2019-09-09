Driver briefly trapped as vehicle flips on narrow West Annapolis Street

One person was briefly trapped in an accident this morning on Annapolis Street near the intersection of Giddings Avenue in West Annapolis.

At 9:07, the Annapolis Fire Department was dispatched for a vehicle rescue with a car reported on its side with one person trapped. The victim was freed a short time later.

Content Continues Below

Neither the Annapolis Police Department nor the fire department has released any information as to the cause of the accident.

This story will be updated.



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB