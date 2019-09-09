“Herrmann
Driver briefly trapped as vehicle flips on narrow West Annapolis Street

| September 09, 2019, 09:42 AM

One person was briefly trapped in an accident this morning on Annapolis Street near the intersection of Giddings Avenue in West Annapolis.

At 9:07, the Annapolis Fire Department was dispatched for a vehicle rescue with a car reported on its side with one person trapped.  The victim was freed a short time later.

Neither the Annapolis Police Department nor the fire department has released any information as to the cause of the accident.

This story will be updated.

