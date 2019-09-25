Crownsville, Arnold residents arrested in home invasion and assault

On September 25, 2019 at approximately 12:25 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers received a call for a prowler complaint in the 100 block of 10th Ave in the Baltimore part of Anne Arundel County.

The 911 caller heard someone outside his residence followed by the sound of glass breaking. The 911 operator heard a struggle over the phone and the line disconnected.

Several officers responded and observed four suspects running from the rear alley behind the residence. After a brief foot pursuit, officers were able to apprehend three of the four suspects.

Officers then observed the side door to the residence to be unsecured with door lock broken. Upon entering the residence, officers located the 32 year old male victim lying on the floor in a semi-conscious state with bruises to his face and body.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.

Northern District Detectives continue to investigate this case and are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

Arrested:

Destiny Daine Riffle | 19 | 700 block of Herald Harbor Road | Crownsville, MD 21032

Taijanique Lashawn Scott | 22 | 1200 block of Master Drive | Arnold, MD 21012

Randy Joshua Watts | 26 | 1300 block of Shirley Lane | Arnold, MD 21012

Charges:

Assault-First Degree

Assault-Sec Degree

Burglary-First Degree

Home Invasion

Burglary/2nd Degree/General

Reckless Endangerment

