Crosby promotes two

Crosby Marketing Communications announced the promotion of Gillian Pommerehn to Senior Vice President and Bridget Stockdale to Vice President.

Pommerehn has led Crosby’s public relations work for more than 10 years, overseeing a team that delivers innovative media relations programs, spokesperson training, reputation management initiatives and public awareness campaigns. She has developed high-impact programs for Crosby clients, including Kaiser Permanente, DAV (Disabled American Veterans), USDA and Social Security Administration. Pommerehn came to Crosby from Stanton Communications, where she was a Vice President, and got her career start in broadcast journalism at WBAL-TV (NBC) and WBFF-TV (FOX) in Baltimore, Md. She has an MBA in marketing from the University of Baltimore.

Stockdale is a lead strategist at Crosby, directing brand planning and cross-functional teams to deploy fully integrated marketing programs for clients. This includes work on behalf of Military OneSource, the Department of Defense’s flagship digital services platform that supports service members and their families across the globe, and Shriners Hospitals for Children. Before joining Crosby, Stockdale was Vice President, Digital, at Edelman, and an Associate Vice President of Client Relations at DDC Advocacy. She is a graduate of Vanderbilt University.

“Gillian and Bridget are strong strategists who have a passion for championing our client’s causes and going the extra mile to deliver results,” said agency President & CEO Raymond Crosby. ‘They are two leaders we will continue to count on to help drive Crosby’s continued growth and capabilities.”

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, Nonprofits & Causes and Military & Veterans. The firm ranks #4 on PRWeek’s list of largest healthcare PR firms, #26 onO’Dwyer’s list of national PR agencies, and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

