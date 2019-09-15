Crosby expands social media team

Crosby Marketing Communications has added three new members to its team of social media professionals. Lydia Whiteford (on left) joins the agency as an Associate Social Media Manager, Jacob Poindexter (at center) as an Associate Digital Designer and Kirsten Bannan (on right) as a Social Media Specialist.

As an Associate Social Media Manager, Whiteford will focus on content creation, social listening and platform management. She brings to Crosby three years of experience in social and blog content development, analytics and paid social media, most recently as Content Manager at Heavy Hammer. Whiteford graduated from Brown University, where she was on the women’s and coed sailing teams, and part of the ICSA All-American crew in 2015.

In his role as an Associate Digital Designer, Poindexter creates social media content, including shareable graphics, animations and videos. He designs solutions for social channels, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. Poindexter graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Rhode Island School of Design, where he was also a teaching assistant.

Bannan, a Social Media Specialist, handles community management and engagement for a number of clients’ social media channels. She graduated from Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania, where she majored in Digital Communications and served as Captain of the women’s lacrosse team her senior year. She also studied at Masstricht University in the Netherlands, focusing on business in the European Union and intercultural communications.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, Nonprofits & Causes and Military & Veterans. The firm ranks #4 on PRWeek’s list of largest healthcare PR firms, #26 onO’Dwyer’s list of national PR agencies, and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS