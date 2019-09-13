Crosby adds two more to digital marketing team

Crosby Marketing Communications has welcomed two new members to its growing digital marketing team. Chris Coelho has been hired as a Director, Digital Marketing, and Freddy Trejo as a Senior Digital Designer.

Coelho joins Crosby with 13 years of experience creating and managing large-scale digital campaigns, CRM platforms and web development projects. As a Director, Digital Marketing, he will drive digital marketing innovation and strategy for clients, including for the Social Security Administration, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and ENERGY STAR. Most recently, he was Digital Director at agencyQ in Washington, D.C. Prior to that, he was a National Account Director at AOL and an Account Supervisor at Havas Media in Boston. Coelho is fluent in online lead generation, content strategy, email marketing and analytics. He is a graduate of Michigan State University.

Trejo joins Crosby as a Senior Digital Designer. He will primarily work on Crosby’s contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs. He produces original illustrations, graphics, branding elements and infographics for social media, digital campaigns and videos. Trejo joined Crosby from Palladian Partners in Silver Spring, Md., where he was a Senior Visual Designer. His portfolio includes industry awards for digital design, production and art direction, including for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Trejo graduated with a degree in Illustration/Animation from Parsons School of Design in New York City.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, Nonprofits & Causes and Military & Veterans. The firm ranks #4 on PRWeek’s list of largest healthcare PR firms, #26 onO’Dwyer’s list of national PR agencies, and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

