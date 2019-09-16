County Police name Hispanic Liaison Officer

TheDepartment is pleased to announce the appointment of our Hispanic Liaison officer, Corporal Jose Cruz-Miranda. Cpl. Cruz-Miranda has been a member of our Department since September of 2009 and most of his time has been spent patrolling our Southern District.

“We spend a lot of time making sure all members of our community feel safe, included and welcome in our county. Having a dedicated, liaison, whose 1st language is Spanish is a key component to bridging the gap between our police department and the Latino community we serve. Cpl. Cruz-Miranda was the perfect fit for this position. He is a hard working officer who is very well liked and respected by our citizens. I am very pleased and the county is very fortunate that he has accepted this position.” said Chief Timothy J. Altomare.

“I am honored to have been offered the opportunity to serve as the Hispanic Community Liaison Officer for the Anne Arundel County Police Department. I have served as a police officer for 14 years, 10 of those years in Arundel County. I will be working to open a line of communication between the Hispanic Community we serve and our Police Department; our goal is to develop trust and respect, to better serve all of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.” Cpl. Jose Cruz-Miranda.

