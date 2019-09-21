Comptroller’s office seeking focus group participants to help design new website

As part of Comptroller Franchot’s commitment to customer service, the antiquated and onerous Spotlight on Maryland website will be replaced with a new state-of-the-art design that incorporates the latest technological advances. The new 21st Century Maryland Taxes website will maximize user experience with an improved layout, updated content, enhanced compliance features and integrated social media. The new website is designed for use on mobile platforms as applied to laptop, tablet and mobile devices to facilitate access for all taxpayers, vendors and tax professionals.

As part of this major undertaking, the project team is seeking participants for website focus groups that will take place in October. The focus groups allow participants to navigate the new website and provide feedback on content, accessibility and features. Taxpayers, vendors and tax professionals alike are invited to register. If selected, participants will be contacted via email with schedule details. Interested parties should register here.

