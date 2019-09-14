Comptroller Franchot seeking nominations for William Donald Schaefer Award

Comptroller Peter Franchot announced that his office is once again accepting nominations for the William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award. The deadline for submitting nominations is Monday, September 30.

Established in 2012, the award honors the unparalleled legacy of public service left by former Mayor, Governor and Comptroller Schaefer and is presented in each of Maryland’s 23 counties and Baltimore City to individuals and organizations with an unwavering commitment to helping people.

“Maryland is full of selfless individuals and remarkable groups that prioritize the lives of others, fulfilling unmet needs to improve vulnerable communities,” said Comptroller Franchot, who will personally present the award to each recipient, beginning late this year. “Every year, I hear so many inspiring stories of people around our state doing amazing work that it’s become to difficult to pick just one winner in each jurisdiction.”

Award recipients will be selected on their demonstration of:

Improving the community;

Promptly responding to a citizen problem through effective government intervention;

Directly aiding our most vulnerable populations; or,

Establishing a public/private partnership to improve the lives of fellow Marylanders.

Nominations submitted in previous years but not selected may be re-sent. To submit your nomination, print out and complete this form and either fax it to 410-974-2045 or attach it as a pdf and email [email protected].

For more information or for questions about the award, call 410-260-6346.

