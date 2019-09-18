Co-founder of Black Leaders Organizing for Change to speak at AACC on Monday

As a young person raised in the heart of Baltimore, Ralikh Hayes started his journey of combating social injustice in 2007 when he became an organizer/math tutor with the Baltimore Algebra Project. In 2015, Hayes, along with Michaela Brown and Tre Murphy, co-founded Black Leaders Organizing for Change (BLOC). This trio of visionaries believes that the path to black liberation and a just, fair, equitable democracy can exist only if we begin the hard work of redefining the systems that give way to oppression and racism.

Hayes will be speaking at Anne Arundel Community College Monday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. His lecture, titled “From the Civil Rights Movement to the Movement for Black Lives: How Organizing Continues to Save Communities,” is the fourth installment of the MLK Citizenship and Social Justice Lecture Series at the college. The public is invited to attend. The lecture will be followed by a question and answer session with Hayes.

Who : Activist Ralikh Hayes

: Activist Ralikh Hayes What : Lecture at Anne Arundel Community College about local activism, structural racism and community movements followed by Q&A

: Lecture at about local activism, structural racism and community movements followed by Q&A Where : AACC Humanities Lecture Hall, 101 College Parkway, Arnold, MD 21012

: AACC Humanities Lecture Hall, 101 College Parkway, Arnold, MD 21012 Parking is available on campus.

When : Sept. 23, 2019 at 6 p.m.

: Sept. 23, 2019 at 6 p.m. Why : The MLK Citizenship and Social Justice Lecture Series seeks to bring thinkers from a spectrum of disciplines to our community to give insight and foster meaningful discussion into current social issues.

: The MLK Citizenship and Social Justice Lecture Series seeks to bring thinkers from a spectrum of disciplines to our community to give insight and foster meaningful discussion into current social issues. Cost : Free and open to the public

: Free and open to the public Website: www.aacc.edu/calendar/events/aacc-events/httpuidtrumbacomevent372187669.html

