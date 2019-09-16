“Herrmann
CeeLo Green at Maryland Hall

| September 16, 2019, 04:02 PM

Rams Head  has announced that CeeLo Green will bring his Holiday Hits Tour to Maryland Hall on December 16th.  Tickets are on sale now!

Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, & producer CeeLo Green announces his “Holiday Hits Tour”. CeeLo will be performing fan favorites from his critically acclaimed and Grammy Award-winning album, “CeeLo’s Magic Moment”, including “What Christmas Means to Me,” “This Christmas” “All I Want” & more.

As an entertainer and businessman with many layers, CeeLo Green cannot be summed up in just one title. He is a five-time Grammy Award Winning singer-songwriter-producer, television personality, actor, entrepreneur, pop culture & fashion icon, and professional lady killer. In 2001, CeeLo received five Grammy nominations for his worldwide hit “Forget You” (aka “F—k You”), winning the category for “Best Urban/Alternative Performance”.

Show Details:

Maryland Hall | December 16, 2019 | 8:00pm (Doors at 7:00pm)

VIP Meet & Greet Package Add-Ons available

FOR TICKETS:

