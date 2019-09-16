CeeLo Green at Maryland Hall
Rams Head has announced that CeeLo Green will bring his Holiday Hits Tour to Maryland Hall on December 16th. Tickets are on sale now!
Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, & producer CeeLo Green announces his “Holiday Hits Tour”. CeeLo will be performing fan favorites from his critically acclaimed and Grammy Award-winning album, “CeeLo’s Magic Moment”, including “What Christmas Means to Me,” “This Christmas” “All I Want” & more.
As an entertainer and businessman with many layers, CeeLo Green cannot be summed up in just one title. He is a five-time Grammy Award Winning singer-songwriter-producer, television personality, actor, entrepreneur, pop culture & fashion icon, and professional lady killer. In 2001, CeeLo received five Grammy nominations for his worldwide hit “Forget You” (aka “F—k You”), winning the category for “Best Urban/Alternative Performance”.
Show Details:
Maryland Hall | December 16, 2019 | 8:00pm (Doors at 7:00pm)
VIP Meet & Greet Package Add-Ons available
FOR TICKETS:
- Eventbrite.com
- MarylandHall.org
- Rams Head On Stage Box Office at 33 West Street, Annapolis, MD (410) 268-4545
