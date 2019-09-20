Carol Clemmens joins Board of Providence Center

Providence Center, a non-profit organization that supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has announced that Carol Clemmens, MSW, LCSW-C, has joined the organization’s Board of Directors.

Carol, a licensed Social Worker, works for the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities where she monitors services provided by small assisted living communities to ensure that residents receive appropriate care and services. She previously worked as a Social Work Consultant with Meridian where she provided consulting for long term care facilities. Carol received her Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology and Gerontology from Towson State University and her Master of Social Work from the University of Maryland School of Social Work.

Karen Adams-Gilchrist, Providence Center’s President and CEO, said, “We are so excited to welcome Carol to our Board of Directors. Her regulatory expertise, experience and commitment to serving others will be invaluable as we work to continue to support people to live meaningful lives and contribute in their communities throughout Anne Arundel County.”

Providence Center Board of Directors are Cathleen Larner-Beckett, Ed.D., Chair; F.P. “Rick” Hunsicker, Vice Chair; Julie Natoli, Treasurer; Sean Doordan, Secretary; Colleen Baldwin; Carol Clemmens; Michael Gomez; Delegate Nic Kipke; Ryan Kupfer; Rob Manigold; Mary Ellen Tuma; and Lynn Zephir.

Providence Center, a non-profit organization based in Anne Arundel County, assists people to learn, grow and build the lives they want within their communities. Providence Center supports nearly 400 men and women and their families providing opportunities for competitive employment, community engagement and meaningful experiences within the community.

