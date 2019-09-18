CALENDAR ALERT: Fall Festival at Market Space this Sunday

Fall is coming and it is time to celebrate the beautiful days in Historic Downtown Annapolis, Maryland.

Bring your neighbors and friends for an afternoon of fun at this block party in Downtown Annapolis. It’s free admission for all and will be from noon to 6pm on Sunday, September 22nd!

Market Space will be closed off so you can hang out and enjoy the fall day with your friends, family and neighbors.

The event starts at noon when the bands hit the stage and continue throughout the afternoon. Be on the lookout for sidewalk grills and a bar from your local favorites like the Annapolis Market House, Middleton Tavern, McGarvey’s Saloon and Oyster Bar and Federal House Bar & Grille. This block party will be the perfect place to spend the afternoon with live music, food and friends.

Bring the whole family as there will be face painting by Swede-Art for the kids.

Free parking is available all day at the Calvert Street Garage (19 St. Johns St) and free parking (until 4pm) or $2 all day is available at the John Whitmore Garage (25 Clay St). Both are a short walk away or you can take the free circulator bus from the parking garages to the event..

This event is sponsored by the Downtown Annapolis Partnership, Annapolis Market House, Middleton Tavern, Iron Rooster Annapolis, Federal House Bar & Grille and Harvest Wood Grill + Tap

See you on the 22nd!

