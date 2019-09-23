Brooklyn shootout leads to multiple victims and one drug arrest

On September 21, 2019 at approximately 11:50 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers were dispatched for reports of shots fired in the area of 1st street @ Townsend Avenue in Brooklyn Park. As officers arrived on scene they observed two vehicles leaving the scene onto northbound Ritchie Highway with the windows shot out.

Investigation led officers to an area hospital where they located the vehicle. One of the occupants was found to have sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. A second individual was located and found to be in possession of suspected crack cocaine. This second individual, identified as Willie Edward Willis, was arrested and charged.

Baltimore City Police reported a crash at Hanover Street in Baltimore involving two additional gunshot victims from 1st Street and Townsend Avenue. Both victims were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No additional victims were located.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. The Northern District Detective Unit is investigating this incident and is asking anyone with information to call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

Arrested:

Willie Edward Willis | 24 | Unit block of Ballman Court | Brooklyn, MD. 21225

Charges:

CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana

