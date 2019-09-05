BONUS PODCAST: Annapolis’ own Jacob Landis is paying it forward by giving the gift of hearing with Jacob’s Ride

For a moment, imagine that you are hearing the phone ring and dreading another telemarketer call. Now imagine that same phone ringing tomorrow–but you cannot hear it!

That happened to Annapolis resident, Jacob Landis, at age 9. With no answers as to why he went deaf, his family embarked on a journey that ended with Jacob betting a cochlear implant to regain his hearing.

But Jacob’s journey continued. He wanted to give this gift to others and six years ago embarked on a fund raising bike ride to all MLB stadiums to raise money for implants for others. He raised $180,000.

But his journey continues today. After three more cross country rides, Jacob and his foundation, Jacob’s Ride have funded cochlear implants for 16 individuals. But there are 12 on the waiting list and he can use your help.

You can share his story. You can attend the Celebration by the Bay on September 21st, or you can simply donate. Imagine how beautiful the sound of a telemarketer calling truly is.

Please listen as we speak with Jacob (and for a minute, his father Randy) about his loss of hearing and how a kid from Admiral Heights is making a difference in the lives of many!

