“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

BONUS PODCAST: Annapolis’ own Jacob Landis is paying it forward by giving the gift of hearing with Jacob’s Ride

| September 05, 2019, 06:35 PM

Rams Head

For a moment, imagine that you are hearing the phone ring and dreading another telemarketer call.  Now imagine that same phone ringing tomorrow–but you cannot hear it!

That happened to Annapolis resident, Jacob Landis, at age 9. With no answers as to why he went deaf, his family embarked on a journey that ended with Jacob betting a cochlear implant to regain his hearing.

But Jacob’s journey continued. He wanted to give this gift to others and six years ago embarked on a fund raising bike ride to all MLB stadiums to raise money for implants for others. He raised $180,000.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

But his journey continues today. After three more cross country rides, Jacob and his foundation, Jacob’s Ride have funded cochlear implants for 16 individuals. But there are 12 on the waiting list and he can use your help.

You can share his story. You can attend the Celebration by the Bay on September 21st, or you can simply donate.  Imagine how beautiful the sound of a telemarketer calling truly is.

Please listen as we speak with Jacob (and for a minute, his father Randy) about his loss of hearing and how a kid from Admiral Heights is making a difference in the lives of many!

Links:

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here