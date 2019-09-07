“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

BONUS PODCAST: All about electric vehicles with Annapolis Green and BGE

| September 07, 2019, 06:11 PM

Rams Head

Transportation is changing. We are hearing talks about autonomous vehicles fifty years down the road; but in the here and now, we have electric vehicles.

Elvia Thompson the founder of Annapolis Green joins us with Divesh Gupta who is the Director of Strategy | Utility of the Future for BGE.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Annapolis Green is bringing more than 70 electric vehicles to City Dock in Annapolis on June 14th for the 7th Annual Electric Vehicle Showcase.  This is your chance to kick the tires and batteries of today’s electric vehicles. Chat up the owners and get all those doubts out of your head!

There will be sport cars, family cars, motorcycles, police cars and even a bus from BGE.

And speaking of BGE, Divesh discusses the newest initiative from BGE–installing 500 charging stations in their service area. The first one was just installed last week at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center right here in Annapolis.

Have a listen. See how easy (and affordable) owning an electric vehicle can be, and then make sure you head on down to the Annapolis City Dock on June 14th from 11am to 5pm!

Have a listen:

Where to find the DNB...

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here