BONUS PODCAST: All about electric vehicles with Annapolis Green and BGE

Transportation is changing. We are hearing talks about autonomous vehicles fifty years down the road; but in the here and now, we have electric vehicles.

Elvia Thompson the founder of Annapolis Green joins us with Divesh Gupta who is the Director of Strategy | Utility of the Future for BGE.

Annapolis Green is bringing more than 70 electric vehicles to City Dock in Annapolis on June 14th for the 7th Annual Electric Vehicle Showcase. This is your chance to kick the tires and batteries of today’s electric vehicles. Chat up the owners and get all those doubts out of your head!

There will be sport cars, family cars, motorcycles, police cars and even a bus from BGE.

And speaking of BGE, Divesh discusses the newest initiative from BGE–installing 500 charging stations in their service area. The first one was just installed last week at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center right here in Annapolis.

Have a listen. See how easy (and affordable) owning an electric vehicle can be, and then make sure you head on down to the Annapolis City Dock on June 14th from 11am to 5pm!

