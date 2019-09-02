Black Bears partner with Cake Artista for upcoming hockey season

The Maryland Black Bears will enter into an exclusive partnership with the well-known local Artisan Bakery, Cake Artista. Cake Artista will sponsor ‘Bruno’s Birthday Den’ for the 2019-20 NAHL hockey season. Signature cakes, gourmet cupcakes, and designer cake pops will be provided for all birthday parties taking place during a Black Bears Home Game. Co-branded bottles of water will be offered in ‘Bruno’s Birthday Den’ by Cake Artista. These services will be extended to the entire Piney Orchard Ice Arena Community upon request.

The Black Bears will provide co-branded signage for Bruno’s Birthday Den that will be displayed above Section 1 of the Piney Orchard Ice Arena, co-branded table cloths for each birthday party, and mentions throughout each home game via PA announcements and social media.

There will be three tiers of birthday packages available to Black Bear Nation this season: Bruno’s Birthday Bundle, Bonanza, and Blowout. Full details regarding these packages can be found on the Maryland Black Bears’ website and all treats offered can be found on Cake Artista’s new website.

“What a treat it will be to have ‘Bruno’s Birthday Den’ sponsored by Cake Artista,” said Maryland Black Bears President Robyn Remick. “I can personally attest to the love, passion, and dedication put into every single delicious delight crafted by this local, neighborhood gem. Cake Artista pairs perfectly with the creative vision we have for all the birthday parties the Den will host this season!”

“Cake Artista is thrilled to join forces with the Maryland Black Bears and their dynamic team led by President Robyn Remick,” said Cake Artista Co-Owners Sandra and Toni Torres. “The synergy between both organizations will expand the party options for ‘Bruno’s Birthday Den’ and provide an amazing birthday experience for Black Bear Nation. We know our award-winning, decadent treats will create long-lasting memories throughout the Central Maryland Community.”

Cake Artista was featured on Cake Boss’s reality show Buddy’s Big Bake down in 2018. They have received numerous awards for their Tres Chili Cake Truffles. In 2016, they competed in the High Stakes Competition judged by pastry chef and TV personality, Duff “Ace of Cakes” Goldman.

