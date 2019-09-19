Black Bears fall to Ice Dogs in second NAHL Showcase game

The Maryland Black Bears lost to the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in the second game of the NAHL Showcase with a final score of 2 to 0. Goalie Andrew Takacs was the highlight for the Black Bears as he put together an impressive performance. Unfortunately, the losing effort went without reward as the Black Bears could not find any offensive rhythm. Takacs deflected 40 of 42 opposing shots for a .952 SV%.

The first period consisted of many opportunities for both teams; however, none of them resulted in a goal for either team. The Ice Dogs outshot the Black Bears 22-5 in the period, yet Black Bears Goalie, Andrew Takacs, was up to challenge and stonewalled each attempt. The Black Bears had some good looks during their second power play of the game but were unable to convert.

During the second period, the Ice Dogs’ momentum continued. The scoreless streak was broken at the nine-minute mark. Jasper Lester scored for the Ice Dogs with an assist from Mason Plante and gave them a 1-0 lead. The Black Bears were on the defensive for most of the period as they were only able to manage three shots in the period, while Fairbanks tallied up 12.

The Black Bears continued to struggle in the third period. Fairbanks extended their lead to 2-0 after a goal from Mason Plante with assists from Adam Eisele and Trenton Woods. The strike ended up being the icing on the cake for the Ice Dogs and cemented a final score of 2-0, favoring Fairbanks

After a rough offensive display, the Black Bears will look to bounce back tomorrow for their third game of the NAHL Showcase. The Black Bears will play the Janesville Jets at 7:00 PM CDT in the Super Rink. The final NAHL Showcase game is Saturday, September 21st against the Minot Minotauros at 11:30 AM.

