Bicyclist struck by vehicle in Crofton

| September 26, 2019, 06:21 PM

Around 5:15pm today, a bicyclist was struck in the 1500 block of Crofton Parkway near the intersection with Farnborn Street in Crofton.

Photos: K. Kinnally

A Maryland State Police medevac helicopter was dispatched to the scene and landed at Crofton Elementary School to transport the victim to the R. Adams Cowley Shock-Trauma Center in Baltimore.

The driver stopped and remained at the scene, but the condition of the victim is unknown at this time. This story will be updated.

