Bicyclist struck by vehicle in Crofton

Around 5:15pm today, a bicyclist was struck in the 1500 block of Crofton Parkway near the intersection with Farnborn Street in Crofton.

Photos: K. Kinnally

A Maryland State Police medevac helicopter was dispatched to the scene and landed at Crofton Elementary School to transport the victim to the R. Adams Cowley Shock-Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Content Continues Below

The driver stopped and remained at the scene, but the condition of the victim is unknown at this time. This story will be updated.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB