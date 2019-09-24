Baltimore man arrested on drug and weapons charges after Brooklyn Park traffic stop

[eh]

On September 23, 2019 at approximately 11:21 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Ritchie Highway and 11th avenue in Brooklyn Park.

Upon approaching the vehicle and speaking with the driver, officers detected the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery a loaded stolen Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, 21 plastic vials each containing suspected marijuana (135.16 grams – street value $420), packaging material, and three cell phones.

Arrested:

Ja’Quon Kahlif Jones | 26 | 4800 block of Strathdale Road | Baltimore MD 21206

Charges:

CDS: Poss W/I Dist: Narc

CDS: Poss Marijuana 10 Gm+

CDS:Poss Paraphernalia

Illegal Poss Ammo

Firearm/Drug Traf Crime

CDS: Distr Etc. W/Firearm

Firearm Use/Fel-Viol Crime

Reg Firearm:Illegal Possession

Firearm Poss W/Fel Convict

Reg Firearm:Stolen/Sell Etc

Loaded Handgun In Vehicle

