“Art in the City of Annapolis” released with party at Metropolitan

Art took center stage on September 5th at Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge, as Maryland’s First Lady Yumi Hogan, Mayor Gavin Buckley, former Mayor Ellen Moyer, and attorney Joe Gormley, hosted a reception to launch an updated edition of “Art in the City of Annapolis”, showing their appreciation for the many sponsors who made this possible.

Former Mayor Ellen Moyer, who is also the former Chair of the Art in Public Places Commission (AIPPC) as well as editor of the book, is enthusiastic about the inclusion of contemporary artists like Jeff Huntington, Sally Wern Comport, Cindy Fletcher, Charles Lawrence, and numerous others, whose work has been admired from the Design District, down West Street to City Dock, crossing the bridge to Eastport, creating a buzz in the art world.

Mayor Gavin Buckley kicked off the event, with First Lady Yumi Hogan, hosting by his side. An accomplished artist whose work has been displayed in South Korea and the United States, Mrs. Hogan is a strong proponent of art and the art community in Maryland.

“Support of the art community is essential for a thriving business community,” said Joe Gormley, whose firm, Gormley Jarashow and Bowman, sponsored the event. “The artists whose work is displayed in the book, from historical to contemporary, from the Naval Academy to St. John’s College, to our burgeoning arts and design district, make Annapolis unique among historical cities.”

Included in the book are works of art found at the United States Naval Academy, the State House, St John’s College, St. Anne’s Church, St. Mary’s Church, our Historic Homes, and those works and places representing the history and contributions of the Black community whose roots date back to the very beginning of Annapolis.

According to Cynthia Krewson, AIPPC’s current Chair, the City of Annapolis provided money for the production and design work. Art in Public Places Commission raised funds for the printing costs. “We are very excited about the opportunity to showcase the art of Annapolis from colonial times to the present. I think everyone will be impressed by the sheer volume of art that our city contains.”

