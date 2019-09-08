Anne Arundel’s own Jackson Dean and 10,000 Maniacs returning to Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Garrett Park School of Music Presents Rock Ensemble Student Showcase II
Sunday, September 29
11am | $10
*All Ages Matinee
SQRRL! Family Holiday Show
Sunday, December 8
12pm | $13.50
*All Ages Matinee
Mike Zito
Monday, December 9
8pm | $22.50
Deanna Bogart New Year’s Eve Concert
Tuesday, December 31
7:30pm | $39.50
Suede
Sunday, January 12
6:30pm | $30
Jackson Dean
Saturday, January 25
8pm | $23.50
10,000 Maniacs
Thursday, March 19
8pm | $55
The Fifth Dimension
Sunday, March 22
8pm | $75
UPCOMING SHOWS:
09/08 Don McLean
09/11 Grace Kelly
09/12 + 13 Sara Evans: Say The Words Tour w. Dylan Brady
09/12 Rams Head Presents Get The Led Out at Maryland Hall
09/14 Bob Sima: Concert, Conversation and Celebration *All Ages Matinee
09/14 The Dirty Grass Players w. Pierce Edens
09/15 Robby Krieger of The Doors
09/16 In The Vane Of… The Pretenders: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Pretenders Inspired Originals
09/17 Jake Shimabukuro
09/18 Pam Tillis
09/19 R.E.I.G.N. feat Kirby Lane & Davonne D’Neil “Soul Night”
09/20 The Wendi & Justin Comedy Show feat. Wendi Townsend & Justin Schlegel and special guests Street Bike Tommy & Eric Navarro
09/21 John Splithoff *All Ages Matinee
09/21 Blue Miracle & The Jello Boys: Wilmer’s Park Reunion!
09/21 Rams Head Presents Rick Wakeman: Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour at Maryland Hall
09/22 Judy Collins
09/24 Magic City Hippies w. Sego
09/25 Ace Frehley
09/26 Delbert McClinton
09/27 Bob Mould Solo
09/28 Gregg Karukas
09/29 Garrett Park School of Music Presents Rock Ensemble Student Showcase II
09/29 Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton
09/30 Greg Laswell
