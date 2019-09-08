Anne Arundel’s own Jackson Dean and 10,000 Maniacs returning to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Garrett Park School of Music Presents Rock Ensemble Student Showcase II

Sunday, September 29

11am | $10

*All Ages Matinee

SQRRL! Family Holiday Show

Sunday, December 8

12pm | $13.50

*All Ages Matinee

Mike Zito

Monday, December 9

8pm | $22.50

Deanna Bogart New Year’s Eve Concert

Tuesday, December 31

7:30pm | $39.50

Suede

Sunday, January 12

6:30pm | $30

Jackson Dean

Saturday, January 25

8pm | $23.50

10,000 Maniacs

Thursday, March 19

8pm | $55

The Fifth Dimension

Sunday, March 22

8pm | $75

UPCOMING SHOWS:

09/08 Don McLean

09/11 Grace Kelly

09/12 + 13 Sara Evans: Say The Words Tour w. Dylan Brady

09/12 Rams Head Presents Get The Led Out at Maryland Hall

09/14 Bob Sima: Concert, Conversation and Celebration *All Ages Matinee

09/14 The Dirty Grass Players w. Pierce Edens

09/15 Robby Krieger of The Doors

09/16 In The Vane Of… The Pretenders: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Pretenders Inspired Originals

09/17 Jake Shimabukuro

09/18 Pam Tillis

09/19 R.E.I.G.N. feat Kirby Lane & Davonne D’Neil “Soul Night”

09/20 The Wendi & Justin Comedy Show feat. Wendi Townsend & Justin Schlegel and special guests Street Bike Tommy & Eric Navarro

09/21 John Splithoff *All Ages Matinee

09/21 Blue Miracle & The Jello Boys: Wilmer’s Park Reunion!

09/21 Rams Head Presents Rick Wakeman: Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour at Maryland Hall

09/22 Judy Collins

09/24 Magic City Hippies w. Sego

09/25 Ace Frehley

09/26 Delbert McClinton

09/27 Bob Mould Solo

09/28 Gregg Karukas

09/29 Garrett Park School of Music Presents Rock Ensemble Student Showcase II

09/29 Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton

09/30 Greg Laswell

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB