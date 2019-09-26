Annapolis Police target drug use in Clay Street and HACA’s Harbour House & Eastport Terrace neighborhoods

On the evening of September 24th and into the morning of September 25th members of the Annapolis Police Department Drug Enforcement and FLEX Units conducted an initiative in the Harbour House, Eastport Terrace and Clay Street communities in reference to illegal drug sales, non-fatal drug overdoses and firearm related violence. The initiative led to the seizure of $1,400 worth of illegal drugs and a loaded handgun.

Content Continues Below

Devontay Butler, 26, of Annapolis was in the 1100 block of Madison Street when officers saw him. Butler is known by officers to be banned from the property of the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis. When officers approached Butler he unsuccessfully tried to flee into a locked apartment in Harbour House. Officers caught up to Butler and placed him under arrest for trespassing. Butler had seven individually packaged paper folds of suspected cocaine, a glass vial containing suspected PCP, a cut straw and drug packaging materials in his possession. Butler was charged with two counts of possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, two counts of possession of CDS not marijuana, two counts of possession of CDS paraphernalia and trespassing. He was released from the Jennifer Road Detention Center after posting $1,000 bond.

Listen to a podcast with new Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson:

Larry Hucks, 25, of Annapolis was in the 1000 block of President Street when officers saw him. Hucks is known by officers and they knew he had an open warrant for failing to appear in court. Hucks fled from officers, but they quickly located him sitting in a parked vehicle. He was the only occupant of the vehicle. At first Hucks provided the officers with a false name, but officers quickly confirmed his identity and he was arrested for the open warrant. A police K-9 positively alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle and officers located a small amount of suspected cocaine and a loaded handgun. The drugs and handgun were in easy reach of where Hucks was sitting in the vehicle. Hucks is currently prohibited from possessing a handgun. Hucks was charged with six criminal charges relating to possession of the illegal drugs, illegal possession of handgun and providing a false name to officers. He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

Officers were in the unit block of Pleasant Street around 1 a.m. on September 25th when they noticed a parked vehicle occupied by four subjects in the rear parking lot of an apartment building. When officers approached they could smell the odor of unburnt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Ryan McCormick, 18, of Harwood was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. When McCormick exited the vehicle officers saw a bag of suspected marijuana in the driver’s seat. Officers recovered the bag and discovered it had an approximate weight of 30 grams. The front passenger, Leroy Harrod, 19, of North Beach also exited the vehicle and a bag of suspected marijuana was seen in that seat as well. Officers recovered the bag and discovered it had an approximate weight of 15 grams. McCormick and Harrod were both arrested and issued criminal citations for possession of marijuana more than 10 grams. The two passengers in the back seat of the vehicle were not charged with any crime.

During this initiative officers also arrested Otto Gordy, 26, of Annapolis for trespassing in the Eastport Terrace community. Gordy is banned from the property of the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis. Gordy was released on his own recognizance.

This initiative was a coordinated effort between the Annapolis Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit and FLEX Unit under the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN). The Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention (GOCCP), provides grant funding and strategic support to MCIN member sites to identify, disrupt and dismantle criminal organizations through inter-agency collaboration and data sharing to make Maryland safer.

Listen to a podcast with Glen Fueston the Director for GOCCP :

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB