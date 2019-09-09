Annapolis police investigating stabbing in HACA’s Robinwood neighborhood

Sunday morning at 5:15am, the Annapolis Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue in the Robinwood neighborhood for an injured subject.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim suffering from an apparent stab wound and a laceration to his head.

The male victim reported that he was outside in the 1400 block of Tyler Av when he was involved in a fight with an unknown male suspect.

The victim was transported an area hospital for treatment.

The suspect was not located.

