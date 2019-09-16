“Herrmann
Annapolis Police investigating shots fired in two HACA communities on Sunday

| September 16, 2019, 09:25 AM

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating two separate reports of shots being fired in the City on Sunday, September 15th.

The first incident was at 1:30am near the intersection of Obery Court and Abney Lane in HACAs Obery Court Community. Police did not locate any victims or suspects, but the rear window of a parked car was struck as well as railings in front of three homes in the 100 block of Obery Court.

The second incident was at 8:00pm in the 1400 block of Tyler Avenue in HACA’s Robinwood Community.  When officers arrived, they did not locate any suspects or victims.

