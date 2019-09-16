Annapolis Police investigating shots fired in two HACA communities on Sunday
The Annapolis Police Department is investigating two separate reports of shots being fired in the City on Sunday, September 15th.
Content Continues Below
The first incident was at 1:30am near the intersection of Obery Court and Abney Lane in HACAs Obery Court Community. Police did not locate any victims or suspects, but the rear window of a parked car was struck as well as railings in front of three homes in the 100 block of Obery Court.
The second incident was at 8:00pm in the 1400 block of Tyler Avenue in HACA’s Robinwood Community. When officers arrived, they did not locate any suspects or victims.
Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB