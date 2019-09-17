Annapolis’ own Galway Bay named finalist for Best Irish Whiskey Experience

Galway Bay Irish Restaurant, Pub & Whiskey Bar, located at 63 Maryland Avenue in historic downtown Annapolis, has been named a 2019 Finalist by Irish Hospitality Global for Best Irish Whiskey Experience.

This unique annual award celebrates the very best of Irish hospitality both in Ireland and worldwide. Galway Bay adds this prestigious nomination to its lengthy list of awards and commendations, including 6th Best Irish Pub in the U.S, Best Bartender, Best Trivia Night, runner-up status for Best Irish Pub Global, and only just released this week the #1 Place to Eat in Annapolis by DC Eater. The Irish Hospitality Global Award winners will be announced on October 8th in Dublin, Ireland.

In 2018, after several months of renovation work, Galway Bay introduced its Irish Whiskey Bar Experience, featuring over 80 Irish whiskeys from everyday favorites to rare and hard-to-find spirits, including Midleton Very Rare, Jameson 18 Yr, Bushmills 21 Yr Single Malt, and the very special Teeling 29 Yr Single Malt – Bottle #61 of only 100 made solely for the U.S. market. Specially selected Irish whiskey flights have been created to offer customers a unique tasting experience not found anywhere else in the US. These flights are accompanied by details to assist you as you sample the whiskeys, from the nose to the taste to the finish.

Those new to Galway Bay, as well as old friends and regular visitors, will enjoy this recent video production which embodies all that Galway Bay has to offer, including an introduction to the Irish Whiskey Experience.

A special app designed exclusively for Galway Bay and featuring a more detailed look at the Irish Whiskey Experience was also released this month. The app is available at Galway Bay’s website, and provides customers with the opportunity to explore more specific details about Galway Bay’s extensive Irish whiskey selection.

Owners Michael Galway and Anthony Clarke, along with the dedicated management team and staff, take pride in providing truly Irish hospitality to Annapolis locals and visitors at Galway Bay. They welcome you to visit and take part in the unique Irish Whiskey Experience and discover first hand why Galway Bay is a memorable destination in historic downtown Annapolis.

Anthony Clarke commented, “As a team we are all very proud of the success of the newly created Galway Bay Irish Whiskey Bar and excited to launch the “Unique Experience” that goes along with the specially selected flights for guests to enjoy and learn about different Irish whiskeys. The specially created app is a great use of new technology, allowing guests to self browse and explore in greater detail the notes and characteristics of our full range of Irish whiskeys. Come and enjoy the experience at Galway Bay – it is like nothing you will see anywhere else.”

