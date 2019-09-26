“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Annapolis needs to make decision on its opioid lawsuit

| September 26, 2019, 02:44 PM

Rams Head

The Mayor of the City of Annapolis and the Annapolis City Council were briefed in closed session on the particulars of the lawsuit the City of Annapolis filed against opioid manufacturers.

In recent years, the City of Annapolis, like hundreds of municipalities and counties individually, sued pharmaceutical makers to recoup public safety costs surrounding an epidemic of addiction and drug overdoses.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

The attorney representing the City told the Mayor and City Council in a closed session that the City has been included in a settlement class as certified by the federal court. Being included in the settlement class was not a decision made by the City, but rather by the court as it groups plaintiffs together in one federal court for a proposed settlement arrangement. Inclusion in this class was involuntary.

While there is no final offer pending, attorneys representing the City are considering whether to remain in or opt-out of the settlement class. The city has until November 22, 2019 to make a decision to remain in or opt-out of the settlement class.

According to the agreement between the attorney representing the City (Joseph Gormley), the attorney will receive 25% of any judgement or settlement and be reimbursed for any expenses incurred. We confirmed with the City that any and all expenses are the responsibility of Gormley if and until there is a judgement or settlement.

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here