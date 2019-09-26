Annapolis needs to make decision on its opioid lawsuit

The Mayor of the City of Annapolis and the Annapolis City Council were briefed in closed session on the particulars of the lawsuit the City of Annapolis filed against opioid manufacturers.

In recent years, the City of Annapolis, like hundreds of municipalities and counties individually, sued pharmaceutical makers to recoup public safety costs surrounding an epidemic of addiction and drug overdoses.

The attorney representing the City told the Mayor and City Council in a closed session that the City has been included in a settlement class as certified by the federal court. Being included in the settlement class was not a decision made by the City, but rather by the court as it groups plaintiffs together in one federal court for a proposed settlement arrangement. Inclusion in this class was involuntary.

While there is no final offer pending, attorneys representing the City are considering whether to remain in or opt-out of the settlement class. The city has until November 22, 2019 to make a decision to remain in or opt-out of the settlement class.

According to the agreement between the attorney representing the City (Joseph Gormley), the attorney will receive 25% of any judgement or settlement and be reimbursed for any expenses incurred. We confirmed with the City that any and all expenses are the responsibility of Gormley if and until there is a judgement or settlement.

