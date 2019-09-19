Annapolis and Anne Arundel Police investigating stabbing on Hudson Street

On September 19, 2019 at approximately 12:08 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to an address on Hudson Street for a citizen robbery that occurred earlier.

Upon arrival, officers met with Annapolis City Police who stated that approximately an hour prior they responded for a robbery where the victim’s throat was cut and his wallet was taken.

APD advised that they believed the crime was in their jurisdiction. APD had already begun an investigation and had K-9 and detectives on scene.

And when Anne Arundel County officers arrived, the victim was already at an area trauma center.

The victim stated that he was walking in an alley behind a business on Hudson Street when he was attacked, had his wallet taken and his throat cut. According to the victim, he never saw his attacker. The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Southern District Detective Unit at 410-222-1960 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

