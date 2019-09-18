AMFM to host tribute concert for Ric Ocasek and The Cars at Union Jacks

On Monday the 30th, a dozen or so local musicians will all come together to pay tribute to one of the most influential artists of the past 40 years–Ric Ocasek and his band The Cars. Ocasek passed away on September 15th. It all gets underway at 7:00pm at Union Jack’s in Annapolis with the doors opening at 5:00pm.

More than a dozen local artists will each play one or two songs by The Cars or Ocasek–so there are likely to be some surprises. Tickets are $15 and the proceeds will benefit AMFM.

AMFM is a local non-profit established to provide temporary financial relief to professional Annapolis musicians who cannot work due to sickness, injury, or any other circumstance leaving them unable to perform. This fund will act as an emergency relief fund for lost income.

Details!

Monday, September 30, at Union Jacks (2072 Somerville Road, Annapolis, Maryland)

Tickets available HERE

General Admission. Doors Open at 5PM, Show Starts at 7:00 PM

Tickets $15 each

Each act will play songs performed or written by Ocasek or The Cars to pay tribute to the legendary artist. The specific line-up is still developing and we will update the lineup below as artists are able to join!

Artists for this show include:

Coming Soon

and an all-star finale

* Line-up subject to change

