AMFM presents “In the Vane of The Pretenders” at Rams Head On Stage tomorrow

For the last show of its sixth “In the Vane of” season, the Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc. (AMFM) will present “In the Vane of The Pretenders” on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Rams Head On Stage. The show highlights Annapolis musicians’ songwriting talents, as each group will perform one song written by The Pretenders (or Chrissie Hynde) and one original song influenced by or in the style of the legendary artist, all to raise funds for AMFM.

Last year, AMFM contributed over $65,000 to musicians in need. “Our scholarship programs are our best kept secret,” says AMFM President Matt McConville.” Through benefit concerts like this one, we hope to raise their profile and broaden their reach.”

Scheduled performers at the concert include:

A Hoodoo Few

Charles Kavoossi

Dan Haas

East Is East

Gina Cocco Trio

Johnny Monet Band

Meg Murray

Pretty Big Deal/Michael K

PJ Thomas & the Atom Bumz

The Monuments

Viki Nova

Zee Band

…and the signature All-Star Finale

Tickets are $30 and available– but they are running out– at www.ramsheadonstage.com.

Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc. (AMFM) is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization created to provide temporary financial relief to professional Annapolis musicians who cannot work due to sickness, injury, or any other circumstance leaving them unable to perform. This fund acts as an emergency relief fund for lost income. AMFM also provides music education scholarships to Annapolis-area youth. More information is at www.am-fm.org.

If you are wondering about their logo and the name, here is their explanation. I don’t buy it!

AMFM purposely made the spelling “Vane” vs. “Vein” in their title of the “In the Vane of” series. If you look closely at the logo, you will see a weather vane, to signify “in the general direction of.” As they showcase local musicians they wanted the artists to feel a sense of freedom as well as paying tribute to the featured legendary artist. So they decided to have the artists play one cover song by the legendary artist featured, and then an original song they have written that is inspired by the artist. You could say this is a play on words or a pun, but it is also a directive to our artists to let them know they have some freedom in their creativity.

