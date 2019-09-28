Accident kills motorcyclist in Odenton, driver of involved box truck was drunk

On September 27, 2019 at approximately 8:31pm, officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the area of Annapolis Road (MD 175) and Berger Street in Odenton, MD for a traffic collision involving a motorcycle. The investigation determined that a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on Annapolis Road approaching Berger Street when a GMC box truck pulled out of an adjacent parking lot. The motorcycle subsequently struck the GMC box truck in the northbound lane of Annapolis Road.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Ian Gregory Vangenderen, 23, of Odenton, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC was uninjured and remained on the scene.

The primary cause of the crash was the driver of the GMC failing to yield right of way to the oncoming motorcycle. Additionally, the investigation determined that the driver of the box truck was under the influence of alcohol.

As a result of the investigation, the driver of the GMC, identified as Kayla Nicole Joy, 21 of Odenton, was arrested and charged with manslaughter by motor vehicle and other charges.

Kayla Nicole Joy | 21| 500 block of Edwards Drive Odenton, MD

Manslaughter by motor vehicle – gross negligence

Manslaughter by motor vehicle – criminal negligence

Homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

Homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol

Driving under the influence of alcohol

Driving under the influence of alcohol per se

Driving while impaired

Failure to yield right of way

