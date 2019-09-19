AAMC names first oncology chair

Anne Arundel Medical Center has announced that Adam Riker, MD, has been named as its first chair of Oncology.

Dr. Riker comes to AAMC from Louisiana State University (LSU) School of Medicine, where he served as chief of Surgical Oncology and medical director of the cancer service line. Prior to LSU, he led cancer service lines at Ochsner Health System in New Orleans and Advocate Cancer Institute at Christ Medical Center in Chicago.

Dr. Riker assumed the role of chair of Oncology at AAMC in September. Along with Cathy Copertino, vice president of Cancer Services, Dr. Riker will lead the Geaton and JoAnn DeCesaris Cancer Institute at AAMC. He will oversee the continued development and creation of clinical programs, research and academic endeavors. Dr. Riker will provide leadership in all aspects of the cancer service line with regard to strategic, operational, resource management and education efforts.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Riker to Anne Arundel Medical Center,” said Mitchell Schwartz, MD, chief medical officer and president of Physician Enterprise at AAMC. “We believe that Dr. Riker will bring leadership skills to Anne Arundel Medical Center that will enable us to broaden the scope and depth of our cancer program. He has the skills to facilitate the vision of the Geaton and JoAnn DeCesaris Cancer Institute, which is to provide high value cancer care that is scientifically based and designed to exceed patient and family expectations.”

“I am thrilled to join Anne Arundel Medical Center,” said Dr. Riker. “The Geaton and JoAnn DeCesaris Cancer Institute holds an incredible reputation for high quality cancer care. I look forward to building on that reputation and further advancing the institute’s cancer care delivery system for our patients and their families.”

Dr. Riker attended medical school at the University of South Florida’s Morsani College of Medicine and was an intern and resident at Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago. He completed his clinical fellowship in surgical oncology at the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health.

