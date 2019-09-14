AAMC earns “Top Performer” ranking for LGBTQ+ healthcare equality from Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation has recognized Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) as a “LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Top Performer” for the second year in a row. The HRC Foundation is the educational arm of the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) civil rights organization.

AAMC earned the distinction for its LGBTQ-inclusive policies and practices in four categories: non-discrimination and staff training; patient services and support; employee benefits and policies; and community and patient engagement.

Content Continues Below

“AAMC is committed to creating an environment that’s equitable and inclusive for our patients, visitors, workforce and community,” said Shirley Knelly, vice president of quality, chief compliance officer and executive sponsor of the LGBTQIA Business Resource Group at AAMC. “We are very proud to be recognized for a second year in a row, and we are particularly proud of the accomplishments of our Health Equity Task Force in working to eliminate health disparities in the community and further strengthening our commitment to a diverse and inclusive workplace.”

AAMC’s LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Top Performer designation is reported in the 12th edition of the Healthcare Equality Index (HEI). A record 680 healthcare facilities actively participated in the HEI 2019 survey. Among participants, 148 earned the LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Top Performer designation.

“The health care facilities that participate in HRC’s Healthcare Equality Index are making clear that they stand on the side of fairness and are committed to providing inclusive care to their LGBTQ patients,” said HRC President Alphonso David. “Going beyond inclusive non-discrimination policies, these healthcare facilities are adopting best practices in the areas of LGBTQ patient care and support, employee policies and benefits, and LGBTQ patient and community engagement. We commend all of the HEI participants for their commitment to providing inclusive care for all.”

Also this year, AAMC was recognized by the American Hospital Association’s Institute for Diversity and Health Equity with the Carolyn Boone Lewis Equity of Care Award for outstanding efforts to advance equity of care to all patients, and to spread lessons learned and progress toward achieving health equity.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB