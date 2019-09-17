AAMC + DCHS = Luminis Health

Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) and Doctors Community Health System (DCHS) have combined to form a new health system. AAMC and DCHS announced today that the name of the new, integrated health system is Luminis Health. The new health system will reimagine community care, improving access and population health while expanding services throughout Maryland.

“For years, Anne Arundel Medical Center and Doctors Community Health System have shared a dedication to compassionate care, delivered when and where people need it most,” said Victoria Bayless, president/CEO of AAMC and CEO of Luminis Health. “We’re carrying that same commitment into the future as Luminis Health, a health system that is here to embrace progress and awaken a new era in care for our communities.”

“We are committed to lighting the way to the highest quality, personalized health care to meet our patients’ needs,” said Gary Jobson, board chair, Luminis Health. “The benefits of combining and creating the new health system include more entry points for coordinated care across the region, improved access to care close to home, enhanced quality and improved health outcomes.”

“Luminis Health will serve as a beacon of hope and healing to strengthen our local communities,” said Paul Grenaldo, president of DCHS. “Those important phrases truly represent elements of each organization’s great traditions while looking towards the future as to how we can be of greater service to people throughout Maryland.”

After sharing their intent to partner in May, AAMC and DCHS signed a definitive agreement at the end of June and closed July 1, 2019. Luminis Health will launch its new brand in spring 2020, which will include a new logo and visual identity. The full integration is expected to take up to two years.

In November, health system officials will host public town hall meetings in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties. To view the town hall schedule and to learn more about Luminis Health, visit LuminisHealth.com.

