AACPS to expand on successful Unity Day throughout the year

On the heels of a highly successful Unity Day last year, Anne Arundel County Public Schools is expanding opportunities for those involved with schools and those in other areas of the county workforce to take part in visible anti-bullying efforts that emphasize kindness, acceptance, and inclusion.

All schools and school system offices will take part in Unity Day 2019, an initiative of the National Bullying Prevention Center designed to visibly show commitments to behaviors and mindsets that eliminate hate and bullying. As part of that October 23 event, the National Bullying Prevention Center encourages participants to wear orange as a clear indication of their commitment.

This will be the first of four “wear orange” days in AACPS, with three more occurring on designated early dismissal days – December 5, February 12, and March 24 – where employees will also take part in professional development designed aligned with this initiative. Students and staff are encouraged to wear orange on all four of these days, beginning with October 23.

“The concept of unity should be far more than a single day,” Superintendent George Arlotto said. “It must be a mindset that is reinforced wherever and whenever possible. Our principals and teachers will begin these conversations – and the process of building relationships that lead to acceptance and inclusion – on the first day of school. These four days provide vibrant and visible reminders of a commitment we all should share.”

Schools will be taking part in building-specific, unity-themed activities on all four days. Students who attend schools that have uniforms will be excused from that requirement on each of the four days provided they wear orange.

AACPS has designed T-shirts for the campaign, though there is no requirement to purchase them and the school system makes no money from the sale of the shirts.

More information about Project Unity and a link to order T-shirts for those who wish to do so can be found here.

Source : AACPS

