AACPS Board of Education formally approves name for Crofton High School

After three decades, the unofficial is now official. The Board of Education today unanimously approved naming the county’s first new high school in nearly 40 years Crofton High School.

The name for the school, which has been discussed for more than 30 years, was favored by more than 320 of the 402 people who cast ballots at an August community meeting at Crofton Middle School.

“This is a really exciting step for our entire school community,” said Principal Kathryn Feuerherd, who was on hand to watch the Board’s vote. “This project has been anticipated by so many for so long, and I am thrilled that we have a formal identity and can now move forward on other aspects of opening what will be an awesome place for students to learn and employees to work.”

The $135 million school is Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ first new high school building since 1982. It will open for students in grades 9 and 10 in September 2020 and expand by a single grade in each of the next two years.

Information about the school can be found online at www.aacps.org/croftonhs and on Twitter at @CroftonHigh.

