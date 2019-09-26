AACC to offer Landscape Maintenance Apprenticeship Program through new $140K grant

Anne Arundel Community College has received $140,000 in grant funding through the Expanding Community College Apprenticeships (ECCA) initiative.

With funding from the U.S. Department of Labor, this initiative, led by the American Association of Community Colleges, increases the number of registered apprentice programs and services throughout the country.

Anne Arundel Community College will offer a Landscape Maintenance Apprenticeship Program, encompassing 200-plus hours of training and 2,000 hours of on-the-job training. Over the next three years, the college has committed to partner with local and regional landscaping, nursery, lawn care and greenhouse wholesale and retail employers to train 150 new and incumbent workers for a career in the industry.

Interested industry employers are invited to attend a kickoff meeting from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the college to learn what it takes to become involved in this exciting opportunity. RSVP by Monday, Sept. 23, to Melissa Hoffman at 410-777-2663 or [email protected].

