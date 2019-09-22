A new pool is being built in the City of Annapolis

The City of Annapolis broke ground on a new Truxtun Park Pool last week, with dignitaries from the City of Annapolis, Anne Arundel County and the State of Maryland describing the new facility and explaining the origins of funding for the $4 million project. The pool demolition and reconstruction will take approximately eight months to complete, setting the pool up for an early summer 2020 reopening.

“City residents are going to be ‘wowed’ by the new pool,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “I want to commend everyone who played a role, from securing a dedicated line of financing through our City Council to our design and construction plan through our departments of Public Works and Recreation and Parks. It is going to be an amazing addition to the City when it opens in summer 2020!”

The pool will include a 25-yard, six-lane lap pool, a family leisure pool, a splash pad with beach (zero) entry, a snack bar and ample shaded patio areas. The new bathhouse will be ADA-compliant and will include two family suites as well as separate men’s and women’s locker and changing rooms.

The pool is being rebuilt with funds acquired when the City of Annapolis sold its share of the Eisenhower Golf Course in 2016. Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson played a pivotal role in securing City money for pool reconstruction by earmarking funding specifically for Truxtun Park Pool and not allowing the money to go to the General Fund.

The Truxtun Park Pool is the only outdoor public pool in the City of Annapolis. No membership is required. Residents and non-residents may purchase daily or seasonal passes.

“We are happy to partner with the City of Annapolis with Program Open Space funding to ensure that all residents of the city and county have access to this new facility,” said Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks Director Rick Anthony.

Construction should be minimally disruptive to City residents because the site on Pump House Road is in a City Park.

Residents are going to be in for a very pleasant surprise next summer,” said Archie Trader, City of Annapolis Director of Recreation and Parks. “The old pool was barely holding on the last few seasons. This pool will offer state of the art amenities.”

