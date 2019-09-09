9 local Fall festivals you don’t want to miss

It’s fall, and time for festivals; so put these dates on your calendar. There’s a festival for everyone!

Homestead Garden’s 36th Annual Fall Festival will have all sorts fo fall fun and food in their barnyard, corn maze and pumpkin patch. The ongoing event begins September 21 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at their Davidsonville location and runs weekends through October 27. There will be activities, rides and an assortment of attractions. And new this year, buy your wristband in advance online and make more time for fun. Also new this year, Seniors get a special discount!

The Fall Festival at Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park October 15th. Fabulous Fall fun awaits at the festival! Search the camp for clues as to how animals and plants prepare for the season on an epic scavenger hunt, experiment with leaves to see why they change colors in the Fall, create Fall themed art, and finish by making (and eating) your own pumpkin pie!

The West Annapolis Oktoberfest. This long-standing free event is Sunday, September 29th from noon to 5 p.m. Get your fill of Oom Pa Pa bands, lederhosen, German beer and a fantastic family time. Food, drink, dancing, vendors, crafts, facepainting, moon bounces and much more for kids (and adults) of all ages!

Maryland Avenue Fall Festival/Halloween on the Avenue – Hosted by Maryland Avenue and State Circle Association along with the Downtown Annapolis Partnership, stroll Maryland Avenue and delight in the Fall in the shadow of the State House dome. This annual event takes place on October 20th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Maryland Avenue between State Circle and King George Street. There will be fall treats, costume fun, music, performances and an assortment of vendors.

Fall Fest at Market Space – This is a new and exciting one as the Downtown merchants come together for another fun day! This is a block party planned for September 22. The event begins at noon and you can expect live music, food and drink specials from local eateries, face painting and more and runs until 6 p.m on Market Space between the Market House and Federal House! Hear more about it and some other fests in the podcast we did with Katcef Brothers!

Historic Hancock’s Resolution Fall Harvest Festival – Up in Pasadena, it’s a down home Halloween. Build a scarecrow, bob for apples, make cornmeal and toe-tap to folk music. This event is on October. 13th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunrise Farm’s Maryland Corn Maze and Festival. This is names one of the best corn mazes in the nation and features pony rides, food, hayrides, a petting zoo, and much more. They are open pretty much weekends through November 3rd where you can bring your dog! Check their website for specific special days!

Maryland Renaissance Festival. The staple of fall for Crownsville is underway every weekend through the end of October. Eat your dinner on a stick, take in a jousting match and sip a beesting at one of the many pubs or shop in hundreds of artisan booths. Huzzah!

The Fall Festival hosted by Opportunity Builders Inc. in Millersville will take place September 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 8855 Veterans Highway in Millersville. Enjoy several food trucks, dozens of vendors and local artisans. Live music, pumpkin painting and a whole lot of fun for the whole family!

