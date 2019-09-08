8th Annual Recovery Walk this Sunday

The eighth annual Annapolis Recovery Walk will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. starting at Whitmore Park, across from the Arundel Center, at Calvert and Clay Streets. Community resources will be available 10a.m. – 11:30a.m. The walk will kick off at 11:30a.m. with opening remarks from a representative of Governor Hogan, and state and local officials including Chief Edward Jackson, the new Annapolis Police Chief.

The 1.5-mile walk will be held rain or shine. Walkers will travel through downtown, and back to Whitmore Park to enjoy light refreshments. The SAMHSA 2019 theme is Join the Voices for Recovery: Together We Are Stronger. In addition to the government speakers, guests will include community leaders in long term recovery. Each is open to share their journey to recovery and how their lives have changed to become contributing members of their family and community.

Adrienne J. Mickler, Executive Director of Anne Arundel County Mental Health Agency, Inc. said, “The Anne Arundel County Recovery Walk is a time for our community to recognize that mental health and substance use recovery is possible. It is a time to celebrate and support those in recovery and their family and friends. She continued, “It is a time to recognize that we write our own story and we can all achieve wellness. We each have a role to play in recovery – but together we are stronger. It is time!”

The goal of the walk is to raise awareness to the surrounding community, families and local business owners and show that recovery is possible. Recovery Month spreads the positive message that behavioral health is essential to overall health, that prevention works, treatment is effective and people can and do recover.

Longtime supporter of the walk, Sandra O’Neill, Director of Behavioral Health for Anne Arundel County Department of Health states; “The Anne Arundel County Recovery Walk is a time to recognize that recovery is possible and to celebrate and support those in recovery and their family and friends. We all have a role to play in recovery — together we are stronger!”

The Recovery Month campaign is under the auspices of the federal Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), and is hosted by Recovery Anne Arundel (Recovery Oriented Systems of Care/ROSC). This year’s sponsors include; AA County Department of Health, Arundel Lodge, Church of Severn Run,

Evolve Life Centers, Gaudenzia, New Life Addiction, Pathways, Project Chesapeake, Recovery Centers of America and Serenity Sistas’ Inc. In-kind supporters include Chrysalis House, Canada Dry, and WRNR.

Registration is free and can be done at the event. The first 750 registered walkers will receive backpacks and will have the chance to fill them with recovery swag from our community partners at the walk. Visit www.recoveryannearundel.org for more information and to purchase display tables for the day.

Before the walk, participants will have an opportunity to talk to representatives of local health and recovery resources. Everyone is welcome; join your friends and family to celebrate recovery. Enjoy fellowship before and after the walk with giveaways, beverages and Bruster’s ice cream.

Free parking will be available at the John Whitmore parking garage at 25 Clay Street, and the Calvert Street Garage, the day of the walk.

