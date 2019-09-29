600 boats expected for the US Powerboat Show. Here’s what you need to know!

The United States Powerboat Show on October 3-6, 2019 in Annapolis Md. will have more premiering boats than previous years. From Euro designed boats, wake boats, weekend cruisers, to multi outboard powered boats and large blue-water luxury yachts, the United States Powerboat Show is the place to experience brand new boats of every size, style, and manufacturer. Electronics and navigation systems, fly-by-wire electronic interfaces, joy-stick, and helm master steering technology, pod drive, stabilization systems, and every other imaginable new boating gadget will be on display, with many available for demo.

Content Continues Below

SOME OF THE NEW BOATS INCLUDE:

Jeanneau Leader 9.0, Dock E2: The new Leader 9.0 revisits the concept of the 8.5, a sporty boat with a family-friendly spirit. Stable and powerful, her hull ensures excellent seakeeping and very secure handling at sea for family cruising or sporty outings. The layout and spacial organization of the Leader 9.0 make her the ideal boat for day trips or weekend cruises. On the exterior, the vast cockpit benefits from a helm station with seating for two, a portside galley and numerous storage options.

Outer Reef 70, Dock D: The stunning 700 Motoryacht “SERENDIPITY 2” will make her Global Debut at the show, and will be available for personalized tours.

Hinckley Sport Boat 40x, Dock F2: The Hinckley Sport Boat 40x is designed from the outset for outboard propulsion and purpose-built for offshore performance. Expect a visceral experience that will give you goosebumps and a smile from ear to ear. The key design parameters are agile handling, offshore comfort, and ease of use. The Sport Boat40x is built of lightweight epoxy-infused carbon fiber and Kevlar™ with Hinckley’s world. We believe strongly in our approach and that is why we guarantee our hulls and decks for life!

Absolute Yachts Navetta 58, Dock D: Navetta 58 superyacht looks proud by a strong constitution appearance and she can immediately embrace you with great safety: she immediately conveys a feeling of safeness thanks to the side high bulwarks and the protection gunwale along the entire sides of the main deck and flybridge; the handrails are available along all passages, the deck is covered by teak and non-slip surfaces without steps up to the side pilot door.

Fairline F//Line 33, Dock E1: A beautifully sculptured day boat. When it comes to the sheer good looks of the F//LINE 33, these few words really do say it all. With Alberto Mancini’s intelligent design providing luxurious, relaxing space throughout, plus stunning finishing touches and the most up-to-date technology, the F//LINE 33 is not a boat that’s just ready to cruise to the nearest lunch spot – it’s ready for anything.

In addition, dealers and manufacturers will be conducting demonstrations and sea trials from inside the United States Powerboat Show at easy to access demonstration docks. The expanded demo docks will feature new model boats, outboard engines, and stabilizing systems.

The following boats and equipment will be available at our 2019 Demo Dock so you can try before you buy:

Seakeeper

Yamaha Engines – Grady-White Canyon 336 with twin 425’s

Yamaha Engines – 28’ Regulator with twin F300’s

Yamaha Engines – 262CC Edgewater with twin F250’s

Quick USA – MC2 7k gyro stabilizer

Quick USA – DP3 Windless with custom anchor rope

Quick USA – 2 Challenger RGBW underwater lights and touch controller

Brig Eagle 8

2019 Manitou Aurora LE

2019 Glastron GTD220

Aqua Patio UL with DF 350 Suzuki

Scarab 255 Open

Fluid 1060

Fab Dock Dry

Jeanneau Leader 9.0

Key West 24CC

Everglades 255

239 Key West

Lekker Boats

Invincible 39

Invincible 33

Invincible 36

Contender 25T

Twinvee Powerboat 260 SE

Twinvee Powerboat 240 DC

And of course there is some training. Affordable introductory courses for the whole family. Whether you love boating and want to gain confidence at the helm, you’re considering buying or renting a boat and want to learn new skills, or you’re just curious about boating, these courses are a fun, easy, and affordable way to build your boating confidence! The BoatUS Foundation is offering three courses, Intro to Boating, Women Making Waves, and Precision Docking & Boat Handling. See the full schedule here.

SHOWTIMES & TICKET PRICING

Thursday, October 3 | 10:00am – 6:00pm

Friday, October 4 – Saturday, October 5 | 10:00am – 6:30pm

Sunday, October 6 | 10:00am – 5:00pm

Preview Day – $35

Preview Day + Additional Day – $48

Adult One Day – $18 in Advance/$20 at Gate

Adult Two Day Combo – $31 in Advance / $35 at Gate

Children – $5 (6 & under FREE)

Purchase your tickets right here!

