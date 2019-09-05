5th Ignite Annapolis dates announced

For the fifth time, Annapolis will play host to Ignite Annapolis, a high-energy evening of 5-minute talks by people who have a burning idea—and the guts to get on stage and share it with their hometown crowd.

Organizers Kris Shock, Jennifer Herson, Liz Thibodeau, Kathleen Booth, and Trish Farrell are excited to announce the fifth Ignite Annapolis event, scheduled to take place from 6:30 to 9:00 pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. The evening, which will be emceed by local radio DJ Rob Timm of WRNR, is produced in partnership with Annapolis-based non-profit The Friends Foundation. This follows a successful Ignite Annapolis #4, held in March 2019, which attracted a sold-out crowd of over 700 people.

All proceeds from the not-for-profit Ignite Annapolis #5 will go to The Capital Gazette Memorial Scholarship Fund benefiting students of the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism. The fund was created in memory of Capital Gazette editorial writer Gerald Fischman, sportswriter and editor John McNamara, editor and columnist Robert Hiaasen, reporter Wendi Winters and Rebecca Smith, a member of the newspaper’s sales team – all killed in June 2018 during a mass shooting in the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis.

Tickets for Ignite Annapolis #5 will be $10 and will go on sale later this fall. In addition to attending the event, there are three ways that Annapolis-area residents can get involved.

Speak. If you had five minutes on stage, what would you say to Annapolis? What if you only got 20 slides and they rotated automatically after 15 seconds? If you are passionate about a cause or simply want to share your message with the Annapolis community, you can apply to speak at Ignite Annapolis #4 here: igniteannapolis.com/blank/speak/ The deadline to submit a proposal is December 6, 2019, and selected speakers will be notified by January 10, 2020.

Sponsor. The event’s organizers are soliciting sponsorships from companies and organizations interested in supporting the event’s vision to spark conversation, inspire attendees, and strengthen the Annapolis community through public speaking. Last year’s sponsors included MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate, What’s Up Media, Data Canopy, Scarborough Capital Management, Thibodeau Media Group, Saucy Salamander, Eye on Annapolis, Maritime Coffee Time, Annapolis Market House, HeimLantz, Full Sail Media, and The Friends Foundation. More information on sponsorship options is available here: igniteannapolis.com/sponsor/

Volunteer. Ignite Annapolis is an all-volunteer initiative about driving innovative thought leadership and building community. Interested volunteers can learn more and contact the organizers here: igniteannapolis.com/about-us/

