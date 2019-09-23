43 new firefighters to be deployed in the County, City and at BWI

Forty-three new firefighters have joined the ranks of three area fire departments following their graduation from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Training Academy Friday night. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Fire Chief Trisha L. Wolford, along with more than 700 friends and family attended the graduation ceremony for Recruit Class 58 at the Chesapeake Arts Center in Brooklyn Park.

The firefighters completing the thirty-week academy include 30 firefighters from Anne Arundel County, nine firefighters from the Annapolis Fire Department and four firefighters from the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) Fire & Rescue Department.

The major blocks of instruction for the class included included Firefighter I and Firefighter II, Emergency Vehicle Operators, Rescue Technician for Vehicle and Machinery Extrication, Site Operations, Firefighter Safety and Survival (“Save Your Own”) and Emergency Medical Technician.

The Recruits came from several states including Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Washington, D.C.

The new firefighters include:

Jacob J. Bailey, Honey Brook, PA

Rebecca M. Bilheimer, Linthicum, MD

Jason S. Ciresi, Woodstock, MD

*Lacey Cochran, Waynesboro, PA

Joshua X. Davis, Waldorf, MD

**Adam M. Dell, Glen Rock, PA

Annie Dell, Wesminster, MD

Tyler M. DiRusso, Baltimore, MD

Joshua S. Donaldson, Gettysburg, PA

**Devin Edwards, Frederick, MD

Rachel S. Eppig, Bel Air, MD

Matthew J. Fallon, Bel Air, MD

Albert Garcia, Edgewater, MD

James D. Gardiner, Florida, NY

**Aaron Gray, Linthicum, MD

Michael J. Hall, Berwyn Heights, MD

Owen Z. Hammond, Milford, DE

William T. Handy III, Eden, MD

Tyrone Jackson Jr., Severn, MD

Michael S. Kaspar, Lakewood, NJ

Jacob P. Kingston, Pasadena, MD

Nathaniel M. Kline, New Market, MD

Richard Lage, Landenberg, PA

Colton J. Leonard, Hershey, PA

James T. Lewis, Queenstown MD

Dallas R. Martin, Denver, PA

*Ryan Mitchell, Dunkirk, MD

*Anthony Monaco, Belcamp, MD

Aaron M. Moore, Ellendale, DE

Ty E. Nichols, Willards, MD

*Jeffrey J. O’Brien, Arnold, MD

Andrew J. Quiroz, Felton, DE

**Julio Ramos, Silver Spring, MD

Casey A. Ross, Woodstock MD

Kyle J. Scott-Conroy, Medford Lakes, NJ

Willie J. Senn III, Laurel, MD

Jacob Smith, Taneytown, MD

*Sean Parry, Marlton, NJ

*Alex Pelaia, Hanover, MD

*Ashley Rolson, Pasadena, MD

*Kevin J. Swain, Sykesville, MD

Justin J. Tyler, East New Market, MD

*Christopher D. Williams, Scranton, PA

* designates Annapolis Fire Department

** designates BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Fire & Rescue Department



