2nd Annual Twist and Stout festival September 21



On September 28th, Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks will present the 2nd Annual Twist & Stout, a fine wine and craft beer festival that also features live music from some of the region’s best bands, food trucks serving innovative cuisine, and local artists and artisans, all set at the picturesque Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis, Maryland.

Content Continues Below

Produced in partnership with the Maryland Wineries Association, tickets will include unlimited tastings from some of the finest wineries and craft breweries in the state. Proceeds will benefit the Quiet Waters Park Nature Center Campaign, to promote environmental education, advocacy, and stewardship, in addition to the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation.

A VIP experience will provide more discerning patrons a separate hospitality tent with exclusive wine and beer samples, light hors d’oeuvres, shaded seating and private restrooms.

To see all of the participating wineries, breweries, bands, artists, and to get tickets, here’s your link….it is capacity limited!

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB