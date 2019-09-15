15 displaced after overnight fire in 2-alarm Severn townhome

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 1700 block of Meade Village Circle early this morning just before 2:00am.

An occupant of 1759 Meade Village Circle called 911 reporting a fire in the living room of the home. This was quickly followed by additional 911 calls from neighbors reporting the fire.

The first arriving firefighters reported fire through the roof of a two-story, end of the row townhome. Fire was also beginning to extend into the adjacent home.

A second alarm was requested, bringing 70 firefighters to the scene from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) Fire & Rescue Department and the Fort Meade Fire and Emergency Services. The fire was placed under control in about an hour. Fire did not extend beyond the neighboring home; however the third home from the fire did sustain smoke damage.

Images courtesy of: AACoFD

The homes were equipped with functioning smoke detectors which activated in both 1759 and 1757 Meade Village Circle. Occupants who were asleep at the time of the fire in both homes were alerted to the fire by the smoke alarms which allowed them to evacuate safely and without injury before the arrival of firefighters.

As a result, 15 people (six adults and nine children) from 1759, 1757 and 1755 Meade Village Circle have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. Two firefighters were transported to Baltimore Washington Medical Center in good condition with medical complaints related to exertion. There were no other injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit.

