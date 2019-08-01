“Herrmann
Woman and 3-year old child struck by vehicle in Annapolis

| August 01, 2019, 11:14 AM

Late last night (July 31) at 1130pm, the Annapolis Police Department and the Annapolis Fire Department responded to the intersection of Ray Ridge Avenue and Bens Drive for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

When emergency crews arrived they determined that a 34-year old woman carrying a 3-year old child was struck by a vehicle as they attempted to cross the roadway.

Contrary to some discussion on social media, the driver of the vehicle immediately stopped and remained at the scene.

A helicopter from the Maryland State Police was called in to transport the two to are hospitals for treatment.  There is no work on the status of their injuries at this point.

This area of the highway is frequently crossed by residents of Bay Ridge Gardens moving between their neighborhood and the Shell gas station on the corner. There are no crosswalks or pedestrian warning lights in the area.

