West Point grad and author to present college career workshop in Annapolis

Valarie Austin, author of The Student’s Comprehensive Guide For College & Other Life Lessons, will conduct a free career and college readiness presentation to help high school students to learn more about selecting a career, choosing the right college and major, and getting the most out of the college experience.

The Office of the Mayor, City of Annapolis, and the Annapolis Recreation & Parks Department are hosting the workshop on Tuesday, August 27th, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Stanton Community Center, 92 W. Washington St, Annapolis, MD 21401.

Content Continues Below

This event is part of Mayor Gavin Buckley’s “One Annapolis” initiative, which is meant to engage and support the community with valuable information about services, events and activities that the City of Annapolis offers.

“I am pleased to invite Ms. Austin to Annapolis to encourage young people to think differently about post-secondary opportunities,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “I really like her approach, which encompasses thinking about the burden of student loan debt, selecting the right school and researching funding sources. This is a great chance to hear someone with a unique perspective.”

Ms. Austin’s Career and College Readiness Presentations is free and open to the public. The presentation is ideal for parents and high school sophomores, juniors and seniors.

Contact Mr. Adetola Ajayi at 410-972-6257 for more information. Registration is encouraged for the workshop at bit.ly/Stanton_career-college-workshop.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB