Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive — September 7th

June 28, 2018 is a day never to be forgotten. On that day five public servants, who worked at the Capital Gazette Newspaper in Annapolis were killed during a shooting. Wendi Winters was one of the people who died that day and is remembered as the community beat reporter and Entertainment section editor. She worked at the paper for more than a decade. Wendi Winters was a “proud Navy mom,” church youth adviser, Girl Scout Leader, American Red Cross blood drive coordinator and volunteer.

Family and friends of Wendi Winters continue her giving and mission work by helping patients in need with the annual Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive. It’s happening Saturday, September 7th 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Annapolis. Wendi gave blood every chance she had, donating over 9 gallons of blood in her lifetime. The American Red Cross honored Wendi with a lifetime achievement award for her commitment to saving lives.

“This drive is being hosted because she regularly gave blood and organized blood drives,” said Phoenix Geimer, Winter’s son. “It’s what she would have wanted.” According the American Red Cross, one blood donation can save up to three lives.

Can’t donate but want to volunteer? Volunteer the day of the event sign up via SignUpGenius here.

Alternatively, donations can be made to the Wendi Winters Memorial Foundation.

