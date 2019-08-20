“Herrmann
Wellness House to host 4th annual Anchors Away on September 11th!

| August 20, 2019, 12:16 PM

Wellness House of Annapolis will host Annapolis’ premier summer benefit aboard Watermark’s Catherine Marie. Tickets are $150 per person, and will include a three-hour cruise up the Severn River with views of the Annapolis Yacht Club’s Wednesday night racing, delicious fare and refreshments and live entertainment.

Guests will have the chance to bid on a variety of silent auction experiences and excursions, and more – all to benefit the Wellness House of Annapolis.

When: September 11th, from 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm. Boarding begins at 6:15 pm

All proceeds will support the mission of the Wellness House of Annapolis: to provide support, education, and services to help individuals and families who have been touched by cancer recover their health and well-being in a home-like environment.

How: For more information or to purchase tickets or to simply donate, here’s your link:

Get Tickets

