Washington Capitals “Street Caps” partner with Annapolis Firefighter’s for “Block Party” on Saturday

Annapolis Professional Fire Fighters Local 1926, in partnership with the 2018 Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals “Street Caps” community outreach organization, will host a “Take it to the Street” block party on Saturday, August 24, 2019, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Susan Campbell Park at City Dock.

“We’re honored to bring this first of its kind event to the City, said Union President John Wardell. “We are excited to get kids in Annapolis interested in hockey as a way to stay active and maintain physical fitness.”

The event is geared toward families, and most importantly, children. There is no cost for anyone to attend, and the event will be highlighted by faceoff street hockey game between the Annapolis Fire Department and the Annapolis Police Department.

Mayor Gavin Buckley will drop the puck at the game: “I am looking forward to this game because both police officers and firefighters are competitive people,” he said.

There will be live music.

“Food and alcohol sales will be left to the locals,” Wardell said. “The only food we’ll be selling are snowballs, water and Gatorade. We really want families to patronize local businesses in downtown.”

Please note that parking will be restricted in the last row on City Dock (closest to Susan Campbell Park) starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 24. Parking will be released by 9 p.m.

There will also be opportunities to contribute to the fund set up for retired firefighter Stanley Newquist’s granddaughter Ava, whom you may have read about in the Capital newspaper on July 31, 2019.

