USNA’s Malcolm Perry named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Navy senior quarterback Malcolm Perry is one of seven American Athletic Conference quarterbacks named to the 2019 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List. The award is presented annually to the top senior or fourth-year junior quarterback set to graduate with their class by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation.

Perry joins Blake Barnett (USF), D’Eriq King (Houston), Justin McMillan (Tulane), Anthony Russo (Tulane), Brady White (Memphis) and Brandon Wimbush (UCF) on the list as the AAC produced seven of the 49 candidates.

Perry is a three-year letterwinner and has started 25 games in his career, including all 13 games in 2018. He has made 17 career starts at slot back and eight at quarterback.

Perry enters the 2019 campaign with 2,342 career rushing yards, the eighth most in school history, and needs 658 yards this year to become just the fourth player in school history to rush for 3,000 yards in a career.

Perry is just the fifth player in school history to rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons and can be just the second to do it three-straight years, joining Keenan Reynolds, if he can accomplish that feat again this year.

Perry is one of just four Navy players in school history to have three or more games of rushing for 200 yards or more, while he has two of the five runs in Navy history of 90 yards or more.

Navy opens up the 2019 campaign at home vs. Holy Cross on Saturday, August 31. Season and single game ticket information is available here: tinyurl.com/yywb97lx

